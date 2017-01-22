Trump team said to discuss post-Brexit trade deal with UK

Theresa May leaves the BBC’s Broadcasting House in London yesterday.

Washington: The Trump administration this week will begin laying groundwork for a trade deal between the US and the UK that would take effect after Britain leaves the European Union, a White House aide said, as Prime Minister Theresa May becomes the first foreign leader to visit the new president.

May last week declared Britain is “open for business” as she announced plans to pursue a clean break with the EU, paving the way for the UK to eventually strike new trade accords with the continent and other countries. May said she will travel to Washington and speak to President Donald Trump on Friday.

“We’ll have an opportunity to talk about our possible future trading relationship, but also some of the world’s challenges that we all face — issues like defeating terrorism, the conflict in Syria,” and Nato, May said in an interview on the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show” on Sunday. “When I sit down with Donald Trump, I’m going to be talking about how we can build on that special relationship.”

Trump officials believe their discussions with her government encouraged May to be more aggressive in exiting the union. She can use any American support to argue the UK will prosper outside the bloc although she risks inflaming tensions with EU leaders if they suspect her government is actively negotiating trade deals while still an EU member.

Johnson meetings

Two of President Donald Trump’s senior advisers, Steve Bannon and son-in-law Jared Kushner, met with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in New York on January 8. The three are preparing for the future pact, the aide said, requesting anonymity because the discussions aren’t public.

Bannon, Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and other administration officials have also met with British defence and intelligence leaders, the aide said.

President Barack Obama warned in April that if the UK pursued Brexit, the country would go to the “back of the queue” for US trade deals. UK voters chose to leave the EU anyway in a June referendum, and Trump now appears to be scrapping Obama’s position on the matter. Trump’s team is also considering a deal to reduce barriers between US and British banks, the Sunday Telegraph reported, citing officials from both sides.

US envoy

Trump has tapped Woody Johnson, the billionaire owner of the New York Jets NFL team, to serve as US ambassador to the UK, a person familiar with the matter said on January 19.

Trade, immigration and Trump’s campaign promise to build a wall on the southern US border loom large in the president’s relations with Mexico. Brexit, the campaign against Daesh terrorism, the Syrian civil war and sanctions against Russia are key issues in relations between the Trump administration and Britain.

