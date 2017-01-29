Trump’s immigration ban to hit Iranian businesses

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump’s immigration ban to hit Iranian businesses

Ban to impact sectors like aviation, trade in Iran

Gulf News
 

Dubai: US President Donald Trump’s latest executive order to suspend visas and immigration for Iranian citizens is expected to hit businesses from the country with trade ties to the US, though the broader impact on the economy is likely to be minimal.

Analysts said the ban will negatively impact sectors of the economy that include aviation, trade, and energy, among others.

On Friday, Trump suspended all refugee entries to the US for 120 days, and suspended immigration and visas for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries that include Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, and Somalia.

In response, Iran’s foreign ministry said it will ban Americans from entering the country, calling Trump’s ban “insulting”.

Banning US citizens from entering Iran, in response to the US banning Iranian citizens from entering the US, is going to make it hard for companies such as Boeing to service the airframes that have already been purchased and to be in the running for new orders.

Other US firms and other firms from around the world use skilled US staff as a fundamental part of their business. Aviation relies on very skilled staff for almost all of the work that is done and the talent pool available is not infinite. To ban nationals from any country is not likely to make the talent pool expand,” said Andrew Charlton, managing director of Geneva-based Aviation Advocacy, via email.

Boeing last year signed a deal to sell 80 planes to Iran Air in a deal worth $16.6 billion — the biggest US-Iran deal since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

-with inputs from Shweta Jain, Deputy Business Editor

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

UAE trade volumes up 0.1% in 2016

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery