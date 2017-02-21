Tawazun Industrial Park set for Dh300m expansion

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tawazun Industrial Park set for Dh300m expansion

Infrastructure investment aimed at tripling the number of defence firms based within the zone

Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Officials check out the ‘Rabadan’ armoured vehicle made in the UAE on display during Idex 2017
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Tawazun Industrial Park on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi will be expanded to accommodate more defence companies in the future, the chief executive officer of the industrial park said on Tuesday.

There are currently thirteen companies in the only defence industrial zone in the UAE. The industrial park provides complete defence infrastructure including, dedicated manufacturing, assembling and storage facilities for defence-related products. There are warehouses, workshops and other basic infrastructure at the sprawling industrial zone covering an area of twenty million square metres.

“We have a business plan for next five years and are currently investing almost Dh300 million to expand infrastructure in the zone to accommodate more defence companies. We are planning to build new warehouses and provide other essential services in the park,” said Faiz Saleh Al Nahdy speaking on the sidelines of International Defence Exhibition (Idex 2017) in Abu Dhabi.

“Our aim is to double or triple the number of companies operating in the industrial zone in the next five to ten years. We have a large tract of land and our defence sector is growing. We want to cater to the needs of the industry.”

The industrial park was created in 2012 by the Abu Dhabi government in an effort to develop defence industry in the UAE and host international and local defence companies.

A number of government-owned companies like Nimr automotive, Tawazun Precision Industries, Tawazun Dynamics, International Golden Group, Caracal, Burkan munition systems among others are based in the industrial park.

“Our growth has been rapid. [The] defence industry is one of the top three focus sectors under our government’s industrialisation policy and we are always prepared to support [it] in this direction. We are optimistic about the growth of the industry in future.”

The UAE government has been focusing on developing the local defence industry over the last few years as part of its diversification strategy. A number of defence companies are operating under the umbrella of the Emirates Defence Industries Company (EDIC). which was created in 2014. The government also unveiled a new company called Barij Munitions at Idex that will supply bullets to the UAE Armed Forces and other friendly countries in the region.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Pakistan MSA vessel makes debut at NAVDEX 2017

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen