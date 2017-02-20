Shaikh Mohammad issues decree on board of Mohammad Bin Rashid Housing Establishment
Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decree forming the board of directors of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.
Under Decree No (4) of 2017 the board will be under the chairmanship of Mohammad Ebrahim Al Shaibani.
New board members include: Hussain Nasser Lootah, the Deputy Chairman of the Board; Sultan Butti Bin Mejren; Abdullah Fadel Al Mazrouei; Obaid Saeed Bin Meshar; Huda Hamdan Al Shaikh Al Humairi; and Sami Abdullah Gargash.
The Board will serve for a renewable term of three years. The decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.