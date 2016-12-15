Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Qatar publishes 2017 budget, projects 28.3 bln riyal deficit

The 2017 shortfall will continue to be covered by local and international debt issues

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Qatar expects to post a budget deficit of 28.3 billion riyals ($7.8 billion) in 2017, the finance ministry said on Thursday, in a sign of the lingering toll of low global oil prices on Gulf economies.

Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi said that revenues were estimated at 170.1 billion riyals while expenditure was estimated at 198.4 billion riyals, state news agency QNA said.

The Gulf country projected a significantly higher deficit of 46.5 billion riyals ($12.8 billion) in 2016, its first in 15 years.

The 2017 shortfall will continue to be covered by local and international debt issues, al-Emadi added.

Education, health and infrastructure will account for nearly half of all expenditures at 87.1 billion riyals and will include building projects for Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup.

Energy-rich Arab states have had to rein in traditionally lavish spending on subsidies and public sector employees as a glut in world oil production sent prices down.

Members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other oil-exporting countries agreed to slash output this month to raise prices and shore up state revenues, in a move which may bring relief to countries like Qatar.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Saudi Arabia projects $53b deficit in 2017

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed