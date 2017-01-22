Philippines’ Finance Secretary to talk with China on $15b deals

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Philippines’ Finance Secretary to talk with China on $15b deals

China committed the deals to the Philippines during President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit to Beijing in October

Gulf News
 

Manila:

Philippines Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez will meet with key Chinese officials in a two-day visit to discuss details for $15 billion worth of economic deals and investment.

China committed the deals to the Philippines during President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit to Beijing in October.

Aside from Dominguez, the delegation includes the secretaries of budget, transportation, public works and socioeconomic planning, the Philippine government said in a statement. They will meet with China Vice Premier Wang Yang, Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng, National Development and Reform Commission Chairman Xu Shaoshi and officials of China Investment Corp. The meetings will be held on Jan. 23 and 24.

Duterte is courting China for investment and help in the Southeast Asian nation to build infrastructure from road to ports to sustain growth in one of the region’s fastest-growing economies. Duterte, who wants to spend 8 trillion pesos ($160 billion) on infrastructure in his six-year term through June 2022, raised $24 billion worth of funding and investment pledges from his four-day visit to China in October, including $9 billion of soft loans.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGNRodrigo Duterte
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Rodrigo Duterte
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Dubai emerges as new Asia finance hub, DFSA says

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs