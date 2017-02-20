Nimr eyes new markets as part of expansion plans

The NIMR RIV on show at the 2017 International Defence Exhibition and Conference at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Abu Dhabi: Nimr Automotive, which is part of the government owned Emirates Defence Industries Company (Edic) is eyeing new markets in South East Asia, South Asia and Eastern Europe as it focuses on expansion, a top executive of the company told Gulf News in an interview.

The company based in Abu Dhabi manufactures military vehicles that are designed for the harshest environments. Its main customers are the UAE Armed Forces and other customers in the region.

“Currently most of our customers are in the region. The biggest customer is the UAE. We are also looking at South East Asian markets and Eastern Europe to sell our vehicles,” said Fahad Mohammad Al Absi, commercial director for Nimr.

The company on Monday signed a strategic collaboration agreement with the Czech based company VOP CZ for marketing, distribution, production and after sale support of the complete range of Nimr armoured vehicle for Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

Nimr and Vop CZ are planning to produce over 1,000 vehicles in the next three to five years exceeding a value of over $500 million. Through the partnership, the company is planning to localise production of vehicles in Europe at VOP’s plants in Czech Republic.

The company with production plants in Al Ain and Tawazun complex on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi has manufactured 1,500 vehicles since 2015, Al Absi said.

Speaking about growth strategy of the company, he said they are focusing on increasing their local supply chain for up to 50 per cent by 2019.

“We started with 89 employees in 2013, now we are 850 employees. We are reaching stabilisation on the operation and output of our facilities,” he said.

“This cooperation will allow Nimr to expand its market within the Europe. Vop was an amazing partner for two years and one of the major supplier for our company. We identified opportunities to expand this relationship and prepare our vehicles for cold and extremely cold weather conditions. These vehicles will have all the Nato standards.”