Mohammad Bin Zayed receives defence industry CEOs
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday received Neal Blue, CEO and chairman of General Atomics, a defence contractor company based in US, and Dr Thomas A. Kennedy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Raytheon Company, which is specialised in Integrated Defense Systems.
Shaikh Mohammad welcomed chairmen of both companies and wished them success in their participation in Idex.
During the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad explored avenues of cooperation between both companies and other concerned Emirati companies and entities.
Partnerships
Both sides stressed their keenness on boosting cooperation in the field of research, studies and training as well as partnerships in various advanced civil and military industries.
Chairmen of both companies gave a cursory overview about their most important offered items in IDEX and development projects in various industries.
General Atomics and Raytheon are participating in the Idex2017.
The meeting was attended by Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, Yousuf Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the UAE to the US, Staff Major General Eisa Saif Al Mazroui, Deputy Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces, and Major-General Staff Pilot Ebrahim Nasser Mohammad Al Alawi, Commander of Air Force and Air Defence.