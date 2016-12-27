Jordan and Iraq discuss economic cooperation
Amman: Yarub Qudah, Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, and Haider Al Abadi, Iraqi Prime Minister, have discussed ways to promote bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially economic and trade ones. During a meeting with Qudah in Baghdad on Monday, the Iraqi Prime Minister stressed the importance of reopening the border crossings between Jordan and Iraq. According to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Qudah voiced Jordan’s support for Iraq in its war on terrorism.