January credit growth remains anaemic in UAE as deposit fall moderates

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

January credit growth remains anaemic in UAE as deposit fall moderates

Moderate fall in interbank rates point to easing banking sector liquidity

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Loan growth in the UAE’s banking sector remained weak in January while the overall system-wide decline in deposits moderated in the first month of the year according latest statistics from the Central Bank of UAE.

Gross loan growth was soft in January, rising by just 0.2 per cent month on month resulting in the yearly growth rate decelerating to 5.7 per cent year on year. This was the softest annual growth rate since early 2014.

Data shows private sector credit growth picked up to 6.2 per cent year on year in January after December’s 5.6 per cent. This acceleration was driven by the corporate sector, with retail credit growth continuing to decelerate.

Total government related entities (GRE) loans contracted for a second consecutive month in January, falling 0.9 per cent month on month. Thus, GRE credit growth decelerated to 3.1 per cent year on year, down from 9.2 per cent in December and 10.1 per cent in November.

“The latest credit and deposit data point to lower domestic bank funding requirements for the GRE segment from the mid-2016 levels, though whether this trend continues throughout 2017 remains to be seen. The higher GRE borrowing requirement was a key factor behind the tightening in banking sector liquidity in 2016,” said Monica Malik, chief economist of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB).

System-wide deposits in the UAE fell by a marginal 0.1 per cent (Dh1 billion) month on month in January. Consequently, banking sector deposits remained comfortable following two strong months of growth at end-2016 — the usual year-end seasonal trend. Total deposits were still up at about Dh58.7 billion in January from the October 2016 level.

On an annual basis, total deposits were up 6.2 per cent year on year, steady versus December. Looking ahead, there could be a further shedding of deposits if credit demand remains weak. The January monthly drop was led by the non-resident segment down by Dh2.1 billion or 1.1 per cent, month on month. However the non-resident deposits were still higher on an annual basis up 19.1 per cent and accounted for 12.6 per cent of total deposits. Total resident deposits continued to rise in January, by Dh1.1 billion, up 0.1 per cent compared to December figures. This was largely driven by the GRE segment. All other domestic components saw a moderate monthly drop.

Liquidity easing

As a result of the small fall in deposits, the UAE’s gross loan-to-deposit ratio rose marginally to 101 per cent in January from 100.7 per cent in December. However, UAE interbank rates have fallen moderately last month, pointing to easing banking sector liquidity conditions.

“Tightening pressure could again emerge if domestic credit demand picks up in 2017, possibly on stronger economic activity. We forecast an acceleration in real non-oil GDP in 2017 to 2.9 per cent from 2.3 per cent in 2016, led by increased investment activity in Dubai,” said Shailesh Jha, an economist at ADCB.

Economists said regional developments will also be important and could feed through into the UAE.

“We expect liquidity conditions to remain tight in Qatar, as credit growth remains robust. The fiscal deficits in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain are also forecast to remain large in 2017 around 10 per cent of GDP), and these will need to be funded. We believe that foreign borrowing will be central to reducing liquidity tightening pressures in these countries. We expect interbank rates to rise in 2017, in line with US fed funds rate hikes. We currently see two 25 bps rate hikes by the Fed in 2017, in June and December,” said Malik.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Money talks louder than Trump for Iran

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen