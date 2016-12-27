Inflation expected to edge up in 2017, experts say

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Inflation expected to edge up in 2017, experts say

Rise in fuel and utility prices to impact price trends

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE’s inflation has eased considerably over the past one year after it peaked at 4.9 per cent annually in August 2015.

The current annual inflation is the lowest since February 2013 and comes primarily as a result of fall in transportation costs after the government lowered fuel costs.

Utility costs, which accounts for one of the highest share of consumer expenses, increased by 2.7 per cent while education costs increased 3.8 per cent primarily after Abu Dhabi allowed school fees to be raised.

Residential real-estate prices in Dubai have continued to stabilise, with sale prices rising 0.7 per cent year on year in October 2016 and rental prices declining by 5.1 per cent year on year. Analysts expect real-estate prices to decline further in 2017, as around 30,000 units are expected to come onto the market next year.

Inflation averaged 1.7 per cent for January-August resulting in lower average inflation 1.8 per cent for the year. “Extrapolating from this, we lower our forecast for 2017 to 3 per cent from earlier forecast of 3.5 per cent prior and for 2018 to 3.5 per cent form 3.8 projected earlier. The key factors contributing to higher inflation are cost-push factors, including higher gasoline prices and water and electricity tariffs,” said Jaiparan Khurana, Soveregin Strategist, Standard Chartered Bank.

Economists expect to see a sharp yearly rise in fuel prices in the first quarter of 2017 given the low base, especially in February and March. We believe that the increase in fuel prices in March 2017 could be more than 35 per cent year on year. From the second quarter of 2017 onwards, we expect to see a moderation in fuel-related inflation as the low base effect fades, albeit still rising, said Monica Malik, Chief economist of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

Other factors feeding into higher inflation in 2017 include utility price increases in Abu Dhabi and potentially a more moderate fall in rental prices in Dubai. Strong dollar is expected to keep imported inflation weak, as will further price discounting in the domestic market to maintain competitiveness.

Overall, economists have forecast the UAE’s annual average inflation rate will accelerate in the range of 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent in 2017, up from 1.7 per cent in 2016.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Standard Chartered Bank
follow this tag on MGNStandard Chartered Bank
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Standard Chartered Bank
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
oil priceabu dhabi commercial bank pjsc

Also In Economy

Political upheavals may spell megadeal trouble

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan