In region’s first, DIFC aims for FinTech hub
Dubai: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) said it has partnered with Accenture to launch an innovation hub for fintech companies, the first in the region.
The hub will be launched in the first quarter of 2017, and will bring cutting-edge financial services technology to the regional markets, the DIFC said in a statement.
The global Fintech sector has attracted more than $150 billion in investment since 2010, but currently the MENA region attracts only 1 per cent of the investments, and DIFC wants to bridge that gap.