Hamriyah Free Zone Authority launches Sharjah Food Park

SHARJAH: Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, has launched its flagship project “Sharjah Food Park”, the region’s first and largest city dedicated to food & commercial industries, comprising of warehouses, offices and labour accommodations on a total area of over 11 million square feet.

The authority announced that its new world class facility is dedicated to importing, exporting, holding and re-packaging foodstuff destined for not only the GCC region but all over the world.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at Dubai World Trade Centre on Thursday, in the presence of Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone.

Al Mazrouei said that the Sharjah Food Park will be the first of its kind food industry complex in terms of its nature and size and is expected to have a great contribution to the GDP in the future, by attracting more foreign investors to the Emirate of Sharjah and encouraging business community to expand their existing projects to enjoy more rewarding returns.

Al Mazrouei thanked His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah for his directives and support and to Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his continuous follow up to ensure this vital project will be a success.

He explained that this mega project is part of the authority’s endeavour and commitment to develop its services. “Such ambitious plans are in line with the Economic Vision of Sharjah under the prudent leadership of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and with the follow up of the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Ali Al Jarwan, Deputy Commercial Officer in Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, highlighted the features of doing business in Food Park, including the easy procedures. “The period of time that separates the investor from setting up his “dream company” is just one hour. There are three steps, completing the application form at the sales counter, paying the fees and collecting the trade license. Licenses can be for commercial, industrial or service purposes”, he said.

Al Jarwan added, “Commercial license can be general trading or specific trading up to five activities, while the industrial license can cover processing, assembly, packaging and manufacturing activities, whereas the service licenses are given for an array of activities and consultancy services”.

Food Park includes a business centre for over 100 executive suites of 15 sqm to 42 sqm. Lease is renewable annually. There is ready infrastructure for electricity, water and IT. Offices come with flexible space and equipped with communication and internet facilities. Ample car parking spaces are available in front of the building. There are 5 packages of offices starting from Dh11,000 ($2,998) to Dh35,000 ($9,537).

Dr. Edward Fadel, General Manager of Trofina, spoke about his experience at Hamriyah Free Zone from an investor perspective. He said: “It was quite easy and quite encouraging for us to set up the manufacturing in the company actually here, and even to further expanding, as they were very fast in allocating additional land for us, which we are very grateful and thankful for, and this allowed us to expand even further and to grow more within the Hamriyah Free Zone”.

The Emirate of Sharjah contributes with over Dh100 billion to the UAE’s GDP. A family friendly destination, Sharjah enjoys vibrant communities, rich heritage, affordable living economical energy and sophisticated infrastructure and telecommunications systems. The diverse nature, rich wildlife and striking landscape are among the major reasons for investors to choose Sharjah. Moreover, the cultural capital of the nation is home to the largest number of educational institutions in the country.

Connectivity in Sharjah is another point of attraction, with 86 destinations via Air Arabia, the official carrier of the Emirate in addition to 120 destinations via the other Emirati airlines. Sharjah has many ports and airports such as Hamriya Port, Khalid Port, Khorfakkan Port and Sharjah International Port, and is just near Dubai International Airport.

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority is 2nd largest free zone and industrial hub of the UAE. It has unique advantages such as 14 Meter deep port, excellent logistics Facilities and connectivity to major highways. It has a strategic location and is ideal place for large, medium and small industries.

Special facilities and benefits provided to investors include the 100% company ownership, the 100% foreign ownership, exemption from commercial levies, repatriation of capital and profit, no corporation or income tax, no import or export tax and the renewable long term and short term lease options.