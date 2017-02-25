Gulfood opens at Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai: The worlds largest annual food and hospitality exhibition, Gulfood, returns to Dubai on Sunday, February 26, running until March 2, 2017.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, the 22nd edition of the show will feature over 5,000 local, regional and international exhibitors hawking their wares, with in excess of 1,000 new-to-market products on display.

Gulfood launched in 1987 in Dubai, and has since establish itself as a key player in the international food market, the competition will be fierce as participants look to sign large bi-lateral trade agreements and take advantage of a tourism sector set to grow to 1.5 billion people by 2020.

The event is poised for its most extensive overhaul in floor plan and stakeholder experience ever.

With a greater emphasis placed on finished food and beverages, the event this year has changed to a “segmented” format, designed to highlight eight of the biggest food commodity trading sectors with specialised halls for: beverages; dairy; fats and oils; health, wellness and free-from; pulses, grains and cereals; meat and poultry; power brands and world food. This new layout is expected to enable visitors to more easily find their desired target markets.

Wholesale City

This year, the show will also feature a virtual supermarket, which will allow visitors to get a taste of the future of grocery shopping.

Dubai Wholesale City, set to be one of the world’s largest integrated wholesale trading cities upon completion, is expected feature prominently at Gulfood 2017, alongside the events staple cooking competition, the Emirates Culinary Guild International Salon Culinaire.

The annual competition, one of the world’s biggest, will showcase more than 1,000 chefs, judged by an expert panel mandated by the World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS).