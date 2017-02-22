Gulf’s food industry can tuck in more growth

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gulf’s food industry can tuck in more growth

It has bucked the trend of consumers spending less where possible

Gulf News
 

DUBAI

The Gulf’s food industry continues to tuck into some decent growth numbers even as consumers scaled back on all non-essential purchases. And consumption is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.2 per cent from an estimated 48.1 million metric tonnes in 2016 to 59.2 million MT in 2021, according to a report issued by Alpen Capital on Wednesday.

“This growth is primarily attributable to increase in the consumer base coupled with a higher per capita income, as GCC economies stage a sustained economic recovery from the recent downturn,” it adds.

During the forecast period, food consumption in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow at an annualised 4.2 per cent to 37.7 million MT and that in the UAE by 4.4 per cent to 10.1 million MT.

But there are challenges that come with the prospects — “regional governments’ measures such as reduction in subsidy spend and public wages, tightening of liquidity and a subdued job market, are likely to affect consumer spending power and profitability of domestic food producers.”

There are also gaps within the industry itself. “Inadequate number of warehouses and cold storages as well as shortage of transportation infrastructure in the GCC region has resulted in food wastage,” the report added. “With increasing quantity of food imports, the need for setting up a robust logistics infrastructure is being felt across the region.”

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Money talks louder than Trump for Iran

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen