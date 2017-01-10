Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

FNC passes anti-dumping draft law

Al Mansouri says the law also allows the Government to impose countervailing duties

Image Credit: WAM
Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Federal National Council on Tuesday passed a draft law concerning anti-dumping duties — a protectionist tariff that the government may impose on imports that it believes are priced below fair market value.

To protect the national industries and local businesses and markets, the new anti-dumping law allows the government to impose duties on products it believes are being “dumped” in our national market, Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy told the House. Al Mansouri said the law also allows the Government to impose countervailing duties to counteract artificially low prices that are a result of subsidies.

Governments often offer subsidies on exports in the form of tax breaks and credits. Because of these subsidies, exporters are able to offer lower prices than domestic producers in the importing country. Countervailing duties level the playing field and negate the advantage that exporters get from subsidies. Antidumping and countervailing duties go hand in hand. In fact, a petitioner can file both antidumping and countervailing duty petitions as a single document.

Regionally, Al Mansouri noted that the six GCC countries are bound by an ant-dumping law issued in 2010. The UAE also signed an anti-dumping agreement with the World Trade Organisation in 1997.

The minister added GCC countries are actively investigating offenders to protect new and growing industries from a flood of cheap imports as they want to diversify their economies by establishing their own industrial platforms.

However, as their economies expand, the GCC countries have also attracted a flood of cheap imports that compete with local manufacturers.

Experts said that the current provisions of the GCC law does not consider any violation has occurred when the goods moved from a Gulf state to another. It also called for government departments and the private sector to support local products to minimise the negative effects of dumping.

The impact of dumping on the local industry shall be investigated through the examination of actual and probable drop in sales, revenues, market share, productivity and investment returns.

It will also consider factors affecting local prices, the volume of products being dumped, actual and probable problems of cash flow, stocks, employees, wages, growth and the ability to collect capital and investments.

The draft law requires the final approval of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan before it is enforced.

It will take effect immediately after publishing in the official gazette.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
khalifa bin zayedfnc election

Also In Economy

World Bank tells Russia to diversify

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats