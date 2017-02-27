Eurozone economic confidence climbs to highest since 2011

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Eurozone economic confidence climbs to highest since 2011

The latest health check follows a string of positive data suggesting the 19-nation bloc is coping with challenges in a potentially tumultuous year

Gulf News
 

MADRID

Eurozone economic confidence rose to the highest level in almost six years in a sign of continued momentum as the European Central Bank prepares to update its outlook for growth and inflation.

An index of executive and consumer sentiment in the region increased to 108 in February from 107.9 the previous month, the European Commission in Brussels said Monday. That compares to a 108.1 median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The latest health check on the recovery follows a string of positive data suggesting the 19-nation bloc is coping with challenges in a potentially tumultuous year. So far, rising support for euro-skeptic parties ahead of national elections in a number of Eurozone countries has done little to hurt growth, with a gauge for economic activity jumping to a near six-year high in February and unemployment on a downward path.

“Overall, it’s an encouraging reading, it’s slightly weaker than expected, but in general the trend is firmly moving up,” said Florian Hense, European economist at Berenberg Bank in London. “The biggest risk facing the Eurozone right now is political. Once that clears, we’ll see just how robust the recovery is.”

Sentiment in industry, services and construction improved in February, the report showed. A gauge for confidence among consumers slipped to a three-month low.

The resilience may be testament to the ECB’s unprecedented stimulus, which policy makers claim not only helped dissipate deflation risks, but also underpinned domestic demand. While President Mario Draghi argues the recovery remains fragile, facing risks from a protectionist US administration and Britain’s departure from the European Union, some of his colleagues are calling for a reassessment of the degree of support the economy needs.

The ECB holds its next policy meeting on March 9, when it will also present updated projections for growth and inflation.

Data on Thursday may show consumer prices in the region jumped 1.9 per cent in February, the most in four years and in line with the ECB’s goal, while inflation stripping out volatile items such as food and energy was unchanged at 0.9 per cent. In Spain, the region’s fourth-largest economy, inflation accelerated to 3 per cent this month, the highest level since late 2012.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Mario Draghi
follow this tag on MGNMario Draghi
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Mario Draghi
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Dubai SME, RAKBank sign SME financing MoU

Business Gallery

Superyachts on show at DIBS 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat