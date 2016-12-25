Egypt targets 5% economic growth by mid-2018

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Egypt targets 5% economic growth by mid-2018

Egyptian authorities have battled high unemployment, inflation and a collapse in tourism income since the 2011 uprising

Gulf News
 

CAIRO: Egypt targets a five per cent economic growth rate in the year to June 2018, the finance ministry said Sunday as the government seeks to revive an economy battered by political turmoil.

Egyptian authorities have battled high unemployment, inflation and a collapse in tourism income since the 2011 uprising that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak.

President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi, who led the 2013 military overthrow of Mohammad Mursi, Egypt’s first elected civilian president, vowed to get the economy back on track after his election the following year.

In a statement on Sunday, the finance ministry said it aimed to “raise growth for 2017-2018 to five per cent” and to create “real, productive jobs that help lower unemployment to 11 per cent and raise citizens’ incomes.”

Consumers have been hit by surging price hikes since November when Cairo floated its currency and slashed fuel subsidies as part of an economic reform package linked to a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan.

The Egyptian pound had been pegged at 8.83 to the dollar, but has since weakened to more than 19 pounds to the dollar.

Egypt’s inflation rate jumped to 19.4 per cent in November from 13.6 per cent the previous month, according to the central bank.

Despite its woes, the government has projected 5.2 per cent GDP (gross domestic product) growth in the year to June 2017.

Economic output grew 4.3 per cent in the year to June 2016, the ministry of planning said in November.

The finance ministry hopes to bring unemployment — which officially stood at 12.6 per cent from July to September — down to 11 per cent in the year to June 2018.

The ministry said it also wants to cut its budget deficit to 9.5 per cent of GDP in the year to June 2018, down from 12.2 per cent the previous year.

It said it hopes to cut public debt to 94 per cent of GDP in the year to June 2018, with a medium-term target of 80 per cent.

“The government will continue to implement a structural reforms package to support productive sectors especially industry and exports, while attracting investments,” the ministry said.

It said it would press ahead with implementing a value added tax and “policies to rationalise spending.”

More from Economy

tags from this story

Abdul Fattah Al Sissi
follow this tag on MGNAbdul Fattah Al Sissi
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund
Mohammad Mursi
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Mursi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Abdul Fattah Al Sissi
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Mursi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Japan firms ramp up output

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway