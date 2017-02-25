Egypt’s Amer paints positive image of currency float

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Egypt’s Amer paints positive image of currency float

Central bank governor says inflationary shock has passed

Gulf News
 

Cairo: Egypt will receive in March the second $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) tranche of a $3 billion World Bank loan aimed at supporting a government economic reform programme, Central Bank Governor Tareq Amer said late on Friday.

The country has been negotiating billions of dollars in aid from various lenders to revive an economy hit by political upheaval since a 2011 revolt and to ease a dollar shortage that has crippled imports and hampered its recovery.

Facing a gaping budget deficit, Egypt began a series of painful economic reforms and has been taking steps to loosen capital controls, end energy subsidies, reform public enterprises and overhaul monetary policy.

The central bank floated the Egyptian pound in November to attract foreign capital, and the currency has weakened from 8.8 pounds to the US dollar to roughly 20 pounds in December but rallied to around 16 pounds this week.

Prices have skyrocketed as Egypt depends heavily on imports.

Core inflation soared to the highest in over a decade, hitting 30.86 per cent in January.

“The inflationary shock has happened; liberalising the exchange rate will not have an effect on inflation again,” Amer told local channel DMC in a televised interview.

Fuel imports

He sought to paint a positive image of the float, saying it allowed the central bank to provide $1.5 billion for payments to international oil companies this year. Egypt imports $1 billion worth of fuel every month, he said.

Enough dollars, $13.5 billion, have flowed into local banks since November, allowing them to let foreign companies repatriate profits, Amer said, something they were unable to do for the past few years.

Egypt had roughly $36 billion in reserves before an uprising in 2011 ushered in a period of political turmoil, scaring away tourists and foreign investors, key sources of hard currency.

Reserves were almost halved by September but have been building up ever since the float, which helped Egypt clinch a $12 billion three-year loan from the International Monetary Fund, and were at $$26.363 billion by the end of January.

Amer expects foreign debt to reach $60 billion by June 2017.

It stood at $55.76 billion in June 2016. Egypt has imported goods worth some $15 billion since the float, he said, but estimated that imports would fall 30 per cent this year.

“The budget is coming under control, and we are now seeing fiscal discipline,” he said.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

France confirms commitment to Expo 2020 Dubai

Business Gallery

Pictures: Nokia 3310 comes back to life at MWC

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe