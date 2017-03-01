Dubai SME, RAKBank sign SME financing MoU
Dubai: Dubai SME has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RAKBank to allow its eligible members preferential interest rates and discounted fees.
The MoU will also allow eligible Dubai-based SMEs access to RAKBank’s business banking products.
Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, said the MoU was “the latest in a series of such partnerships we continue to create after identifying a gap that existed in our SME landscape in terms of mobilising resources to overcome challenges and sustain growth.”
RAKBank CEO Peter England said, “We are pleased to have partnered with Dubai SME, as the MoU ultimately means providing Dubai based SMEs with the financial support they need to grow in today’s challenging economic situation.”