Dubai SME launches ratings scheme for small firms

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai SME launches ratings scheme for small firms

RATE SME to provide a health check of businesses and encourage greater productivity, Dubai SME CEO says

Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad at the launch of the voluntary rating framework yesterday. The framework will help bolster an environment encouraging the growth and sustainability of SMEs, he said.
Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Dubai SME on Tuesday launched a voluntary rating framework, named RATE SME, aimed at boosting the contribution of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to Dubai’s GDP from its current 40 per cent to 45 per cent by 2021.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE would always be proactive in launching constructive initiatives and in implementing strategies that support entrepreneurs. He said that this would help bolster an environment that encourages the establishment, growth and sustainability of SMEs.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, said, “Dubai Government is committed to boosting SMEs by providing an attractive environment for these businesses due to the value added by Emirati and expatriate entrepreneurs to the SMEs sector to reinforce the desired partnership between various economic sectors.

“This will help increase the efficiency and sustainability of this sector adding to the level of operational efficiency and competitiveness of SMEs.”

At a press conference at Emirates Towers, the organisation, an agency of Dubai’s Department for Economic Development (DED), said the move could result in 40,000 new start-ups, create 370,000 new jobs and add Dh65 billion to Dubai’s economy.

SMEs scoring highly on the rating system would get lower interest rates in financing, and find it easier to get government contracts their rating would attract work, the conference heard. It would also help firms get export licences from the DED.

Firms with a turnover of between Dh1 million and Dh200 million would be eligible to opt in to the ratings system, and would be charged Dh5,000 each time they wanted to be rated,

Dubai SME CEO Abdul Baset Al Janahi said a firm’s financial performance would make up 50 per cent of a company’s rating. Firms would also be judged on innovation, corporate governance, international outlook and corporate social responsibility.

“This will give [SMEs] a health check of where they are when it comes to productivity,” Al Janahi said in an interview after the conference. “The more companies use tools like technology, they will be more productive. They will not be reliant on a specific way. This will open their horizon in terms of how to change their business model to be more productive.

“They will have a proper report as a health check of where they stand.”

Dubai SME said the rating scheme — an extension of the agency’s SME 100 scheme — received positive feedback from a trial of 16 companies.

SMEs make up 95 per cent of the companies registered in Dubai.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Philippines GDP grows 6.6% in Oct-Dec

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day