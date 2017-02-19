Mobile
Dubai Chamber outlines new objectives to support growth

Chamber to enhance international network, invest in innovation

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday announced key objectives outlined under its 2017-2021 strategy, aiming to boost competitiveness and growth within the private sector.

The strategy aims to promote Dubai as a global business hub, create a favourable business environment and support the development of business in Dubai.

Under the strategy, six initiatives were outlined to ensure that the Dubai Chamber supports the government in executing Dubai Plan 2021. These include having the Chamber enhance its international network, promote Dubai as an attractive market to establish commercial and business ties and leverage its relationships to become the voice of Dubai’s business community.

Other initiatives include developing Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and providing improved services to members through innovative solutions. The Chamber is also planning to invest Dh100 million in innovation-focused projects and initiatives over the next few years, and it will continue to invest in next-generation business.

The company said in a statement that Hamad Buamim, president and chief executive order of Dubai Chamber, said, addressing reporters, that the strategy also comprises several sub-initiatives including the launch of a new award and summit to recognise companies that have made the biggest contribution to the Dubai Plan 2021. This is in addition to the establishment of a specialised centre for economic research and policy.

“Dubai Chamber has studied the needs of the private sector, and developed an integrated strategy that aligns such requirements with the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021. The strategy encompasses the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate the emirate’s economic growth, boost the competitiveness of the private sector, and attract leading global companies to specialised sectors within Dubai,” Buamim said.

He added that the Chamber is planning to strengthen its international presence in 2017 with the opening of representative offices in India and Brazil. The new offices will explore new trade and investment opportunities in those countries, and complement the Chamber’s network of branches, which spans markets across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

