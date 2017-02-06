DED signs memorandum on protecting intellectual rights
Dubai: A delegation from the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai visited Japan recently as part of efforts to strengthen cross-border coordination on protecting intellectual property rights.
The visit also aimed to boost cooperation in sharing knowledge on the latest advances in protecting trademarks against counterfeiting and other violations. During the visit, DED signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Intellectual Property Protection Forum for cooperation on combating counterfeiting and trademark violations.