Deals worth more than Dh3.42b announced on day four at Idex

Abu Dhabi: The UAE awarded military contracts worth Dh3.42 billion to local and international companies on day four of the International Defence Exhibition (Idex 2017), organisers said.

US-based company Raytheon won the biggest deal — a Dh1.3 billion contract to supply ammunition to the UAE air force. The company won a big contract on Tuesday, too, to supply spare parts for air defence.

The second-biggest contract went to the UAE-based company Caracal, which will supply light arms to UAE Armed Forces for Dh409 million. Trust company won a contract of Dh300 million, which is the third-biggest deal announced on Wednesday.

Thirteen local companies and seven international companies bagged contracts on the fourth day including International Golden Group, Royal Jet, Rheinmetall Air Defence, French company Thales group, Al Futtaim motors, Dassault Aviation and Burkan among others.

Local company International Golden Group, which has been dominating the transactions, won a Dh46 million to develop infrastructure for IT projects.

French company Dassault Aviation will provide technical support for aircraft of the UAE Air Force and UAE Air Defence Force. The total value of the contract is Dh51 million.

A contract with the UAE-based company Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments Company (Adasi) to supply thermal imaging cameras and ground control stations is valued at Dh140 million.

Over all twenty transactions took place on the fourth day of Idex, according to Rashid Al Shamsi, a spokesperson for Idex told media at a press conference.

There were 82 deals over the past four days valued at more than Dh18.833 billion, he said.

Day one of Idex witnessed 21 deals worth more than Dh4.416 billion, day two had 10 new deals worth more than Dh6.919 billion and on day three there were 31 new deals worth more than Dh4.075 billion.

When asked about Sukhoi-35 warplanes deal with Russia, he said: “Russia has good products that could fulfil future requirements of the UAE Armed Forces. There are industrial level talks between the two countries on this.”

On Monday, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov announced that UAE has signed an agreement with Russia to buy Sukhoi-25 aircraft. He did not provide further details on the deal. The two countries are also cooperating to build a new light combat aircraft.

More than 1,200 companies are taking part in the international exhibition that runs until Thursday.