Central Bank of Oman dismisses rumours on Omani riyal depreciation

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Central Bank of Oman dismisses rumours on Omani riyal depreciation

Sultanate’s monetary and economic conditions have contributed to enhancing the position of the Omani riyal

Gulf News
 

MUSCAT

Rumours on depreciation of Omani riyal were dismissed by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) on Wednesday. Hamoud Bin Sangour Al Zadjali, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) affirmed the strength and efficiency of the Omani riyal adding that “there is no change in its value.”

The CBO Executive President dismissed the rumours about depreciation of the Omani riyal exchange rate in some Gulf states, adding that the monetary reserves at the Central Bank of Oman are good and enough to cover the Omani riyals, according to Oman News Agency (ONA).

He added that the Sultanate’s monetary and economic conditions have contributed to enhancing the position of the Omani riyal either in terms of the exchange rate or the purchase power.

He further affirmed that the CBO maintains enough foreign reserves and adopts a monetary and banking policy that enhances monetary stability and maintain the attractiveness of the Omani riyal as a mean for local savings. “This policy ensures stability of the fixed exchange rate of the Omani riyal which in turns leads to maintaining its purchase power against the different currencies,” Al Zadjali said.

Since 1973, the Omani riyal has been pegged to the US dollar.

The latest data affirms the continuous appreciation of the US dollar against other currencies, which in turn led to appreciation of the value of the Omani riyal against such currencies, thus enhancing the purchase power of the Omani riyal, he concluded.

Rumours on depreciation of Omani riyal in other Gulf States went viral on social media platforms.

A video clip disseminated in social media platforms showed an exchange shop employee in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, refusing to take 50 Omani riyal, saying this: “We don’t accept Omani riyal.”

More from Economy

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN
sar

Also In Economy

EU financial tax said to hit roadblock

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa