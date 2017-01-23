Mobile
Camelicious receives US export licence for camel milk

Brand already has licences to export to the EU, Russia, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, the Maldives, and other GCC countries

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Camelicious has received a US Deperment of Agrictulture (USDA) export licence allowing to to export camel milk and derived products to the US, the Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products (EICMP) reported on Monday.

EICMP Deputy General Manager and Business Development Manager Mutasher Al Badri said, “EICMP is considered the main source of exporting camel milk to the world. We are always seeking to expand our horizon to new regions in the world.”

Camelicious already has licences to export to the EU, Russia, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, the Maldives, and other GCC countries.

The firm did not reveal when it plans to start exporting to the US.

