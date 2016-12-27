ADFD evaluates proposed new projects in Morocco
Abu Dhabi: A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), a national organisation owned by the Abu Dhabi government, is studying and assessing new development projects proposed by the Moroccan government, the fund said on Tuesday.
“The proposed initiatives of the Moroccan government will contribute to driving socio-economic growth across all key sectors and create new job opportunities,” said Mohammad Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD. The ADFD delegation’s visit to Morocco is within the framework of the 2013 UAE government grant contribution of Dh4.6 billion to the Gulf Development Fund, a grant programme from the Gulf Operation Council member countries to finance development projects in Morocco over a five-year period.