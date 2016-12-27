ADFD evaluates proposed new projects in Morocco

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

ADFD evaluates proposed new projects in Morocco

Development fund targets socio-economic growth across all key sectors through grant programme

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), a national organisation owned by the Abu Dhabi government, is studying and assessing new development projects proposed by the Moroccan government, the fund said on Tuesday.

“The proposed initiatives of the Moroccan government will contribute to driving socio-economic growth across all key sectors and create new job opportunities,” said Mohammad Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD. The ADFD delegation’s visit to Morocco is within the framework of the 2013 UAE government grant contribution of Dh4.6 billion to the Gulf Development Fund, a grant programme from the Gulf Operation Council member countries to finance development projects in Morocco over a five-year period.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNAbdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Morocco
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Political upheavals may spell megadeal trouble

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan