Abu Dhabi Global Market to support FDI report

UAE was second largest recipient of FDI in West Asia in 2015

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) will be a key supporter of the FDI report chapter to be released at the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2017 in April.

“As an international financial centre, ADGM works actively on efforts and initiatives that enhance UAE’s and Abu Dhabi’s strength as an attractive financial and investment destination for local and international entities,” said Richard Teng, CEO of the Financial Services Regulatory Services of ADGM.

According to the FDI Report 2016, the global FDI were forecasted to decline by at least 5 per cent in 2016. The Middle East and Africa has generated $59.8 billion of outward capital investment. The UAE was the second largest FDI recipient in the West Asia region in 2015, after Turkey.

