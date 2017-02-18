Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council launches campaign to promote entrepreneurship culture

Abu Dhabi: As part of its initiative for the Year of Giving, the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC) has launched a new campaign to promote entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi.

The drive, under the theme “Our social responsibility to serve the nation,” will feature more than 45 activities, as well as general and specialised training courses to raise awareness and knowledge for businesswomen on the culture of entrepreneurship to foster the spirit of innovation and creativity, and to equip women with skills they require to launch and develop their own businesses, said Maryam Al Rumaithi, Chairwoman of the Executive Board of ADBWC.

Addressing a press conference, she said that during the eight-month campaign, female entrepreneurs would receive financial, economic and legal support, as well as consultancy.

“Panel discussions will be held to analyse the challenges facing women entrepreneurs, explore issues of high economic priority, and discuss best international practices in a range of areas including trade, services, and industrial and professional services and products,” she added.

“A series of collaborative agreements will be signed with a number of public and private institutions that provide services and facilities to female entrepreneurs,” she further added.

Creative business incubator

She also revealed that three exhibitions and six trade and promotion road shows will be organised.

“We will also launch an integrated, creative business incubator and a creative entrepreneurship club,” Al Rumaithi said.

Panel sessions dedicated to economically empowering women and stories of successful women entrepreneurs will, therefore, be launched, as well as an entrepreneurship club, an innovative integrated business incubator and a best project award.

“The third drive followed two other successful drives, with the second campaign in 2016 attracting 1,319 participants, an increase of 47 per cent from 2015. The second campaign achieved a satisfaction rate of 94 per cent,” she noted.