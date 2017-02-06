Toyota lifts annual outlook but eyes Trump uncertainty

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Toyota lifts annual outlook but eyes Trump uncertainty

It said net profit declined 24 per cent to 1.43 trillion yen from a year earlier, the first April-December decline in five years

Gulf News
 

Tokyo: Japanese auto giant Toyota on Monday revised up its full-year forecast but warned of an uncertain outlook with the car industry bracing for possible protectionist policies under US President Donald Trump.

The company, which lost its crown as the world’s top-selling automaker last year, said a drop in the value of the yen had allowed it to lift its earnings, despite a fall in its nine-month net profit.

It said net profit declined 24 per cent to 1.43 trillion yen ($12.7 billion) from a year earlier, the first April-December decline in five years.

However, the maker of the Prius hybrid forecast a full-year net profit of 1.7 trillion yen, up from its earlier estimate of 1.55 trillion yen. That was already up from an earlier 1.45 trillion yen outlook.

In a statement it said the upward revision was “based on the current trend of financial results, due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the upward revision of our sales plans”.

Japanese exporters have enjoyed a boost since Trump’s November election as the yen has weakened on expectations his big-spending, tax-cutting agenda would fire inflation and force the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates.

A weaker yen boosts exporters’ bottom lines by making their products relatively less expensive overseas, while inflating the value of their earnings abroad when repatriated.

Still, Toyota’s latest forecast is far below the record 2.31 trillion yen net profit in the year to March 2016.

The Japanese auto industry faces uncertainty over Trump’s drive to support US firms over imports, a stance that has raised fears of a possible global trade war.

He has targeted Toyota with strong criticism of its ongoing project to build a new factory in Mexico, threatening it with painful tariffs.

“It is difficult to forecast the impact of the Trump administration at this time,” Toyota executive Tetsuya Otake told reporters.

Shigeru Matsumura, an analyst at SMBC Friend Research Center, said the outlook for the Japanese auto industry faced “political risks” over Trump.

“Toyota and other Japanese carmakers have tough steering to do on their strategies in North America,” he said before the earnings announcement.

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday ahead of a Japan-US summit this week, with the auto trade row one of the key issues.

Toyoda, whose company last month announced plans to invest $600 million and create 400 jobs at one of its US plants, declined to comment on details of his meeting with Abe, but said: “We discussed the current situation.”

Shigeru Hayakawa, a senior executive and board member, said: “Dialogue between the leaders of the two countries will be important from now on. We hope they will communicate aiming for the prosperity of the two economies.”

Toyota’s vehicle sales in April-December ticked up to 7.7 million units, from 7.6 million, with increases in Japan, Europe and Asia, the statement said.

But vehicle sales fell in the Middle East and Africa, while the key North American market remained flat after cheap oil hit demand for Toyota’s fuel-efficient offerings including the Prius.

More from Companies

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Toyota
follow this tag on MGNToyota
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Toyota
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

Saudi Aramco to borrow up to 6b riyals

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared