Shaikh Mohammad issues decree on new Dubai World board

Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum to serve as chair

Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday issued a decree on the formation of a new board of directors for Dubai World.

The new chair of the board will be Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who is currently also President of Dubai Civil Aviation, and Chairman and chief executive officer of Emirates airline and group.

A statement issued by the Dubai government’s media office said the new board is composed of Mohammad Ebrahim Al Shaibani, Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Saleh, Hamad Mubarak Bu Amim, Saadi Abdul Rahim Al Rais and Soon Young Chang. The board will serve for a renewable term of three years.

The new decree, No.3 of 2017, issued by Shaikh Mohammad is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette, according to the statement.

Dubai World’s portfolio contains companies like Drydocks World, Economic Zones World, Istithmar World and a majority ownership of DP World. The company’s operations are in transport and logistics, drydocks and maritime, urban development, investment and financial services.

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN
