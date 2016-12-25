Saudi paper retracts Aramco 49% stake sale plan story

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Saudi paper retracts Aramco 49% stake sale plan story

Riyadh-based al-Eqtisadiah said the story, which cited an unidentified government official, contained a number of other errors

Gulf News
 

Dubai, Riyadh: The Riyadh-based newspaper Al-Eqtisadiah retracted a story saying Saudi Arabia is planning to sell almost half of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., the world’s largest oil company known as Aramco.

The stake that the government plans to sell and the time frame of the sale are different than what was mentioned in the story published on Saturday, al-Eqtisadiah said in a statement published Sunday. The story, which cited an unidentified government official, contained a number of other errors, the newspaper said.

“Al-Eqtisadiah apologises to its readers, and wishes that all media outlets that cited the story to publish this apology and clarification,” the newspaper said. It will start an investigation into how the mistaken information was published, the newspaper said.

The newspaper had reported that the government would sell close to half of the state-owned enterprise during the next 10 years. Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman said in April that an initial public offering is planned for 2018, or even a year earlier, with the country planning to sell less than 5 per cent.

Aramco’s privatisation is part of the Saudi Vision 2030, not the National Transformation Programme 2020, the newspaper said.

More from Companies

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

Egypt offers exchange rate relief

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway