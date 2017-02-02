Saudi oil minister says world to be ‘amazed’ by Aramco IPO data

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Saudi oil minister says world to be ‘amazed’ by Aramco IPO data

The company is looking to sell shares on at least two or three stock exchanges, said Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih

Gulf News
 

Riyadh, Dubai

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., which is planning what could be the world’s biggest share sale, will publish annual financial statements before the offering set for 2018, Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih said.

The state-owned company, known as Saudi Aramco, will disclose its 2017 annual statements before the listing, Al Falih said on Thursday at a seminar in Riyadh. No single market can absorb an initial public offering of Aramco’s size, and the company is looking to sell shares on at least two or three stock exchanges, he said.

“Aramco applies the best international standards in governance and management,” Al Falih said. “It has advanced technology. All of this qualifies it, at the appropriate time, to publish this information through its IPO programme, and we confirm that the world, without exaggeration, will be amazed.”

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, plans to sell less than 5 per cent of the company as part of plans by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to set up the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund and reduce the economy’s reliance on oil. Saudis have estimated the entire company to be worth more the $2 trillion. The kingdom pumped 10.48 million barrels a day of oil in December, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Saudi Aramco plans to sell shares on the Saudi stock market, and company officials have mentioned also listing on bourses in the London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, New York and Canada.

“Even if we sold five per cent, no market in the world can absorb an IPO of this size,” Al Falih said at the seminar. “Therefore, the intention is for there to be several markets, at least two or three.”

Saudi finance minister says efficiency initiative saves $21b so far

RIYADH: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammad Al Jadaan said a government efficiency office created last year to review state projects has saved the kingdom 80 billion riyals ($21 billion) on costs, according to the ministry’s official Twitter account. Jadaan expects increased savings this year and in future years to have a positive impact on the kingdom’s finances and the ministry has set up a mechanism to reimburse contractors within 60 days, as promised in December, he said.

— Reuters

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

Sony records 84% quarterly profit drop

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa