Samsung’s Q4 profit up 50% despite Note 7 recall

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Samsung’s Q4 profit up 50% despite Note 7 recall

Flagship subsidiary Samsung Electronics said it posted operating profits of $7.9b

Gulf News
 

Seoul: Samsung Electronics’ profits leaped in the fourth quarter, it said Tuesday, despite the humiliating Galaxy Note 7 recall that hammered the reputation of the world’s largest smartphone maker.

The South Korean tech giant took another blow when prosecutors began investigating its involvement in a corruption scandal, which has seen the country’s president impeached, and sought the arrest of the firm’s de facto leader Lee Jae-Yong.

In a statement, the group’s flagship subsidiary Samsung Electronics said it posted operating profits of 9.22 trillion won ($7.9 billion; Dh28.9 billion) during the October to December period, up 50.2 per cent year-on-year.

Net profits for the quarter were 7.09 trillion won, up 120 per cent.

Earnings were “driven by the components businesses, mainly the memory business and the display panel segment”, it said, with the stronger US dollar also boosting profits.

Analysts say memory chip prices have been driven up by stronger demand as Chinese smartphone makers release devices with high resolution cameras and bigger storage in a bid to catch up with Samsung and Apple.

As the market leader in multiple segments Samsung’s own chip division “is the biggest benefactor”, said Tom Kang, research director at Counterpoint Technology.

Samsung said it expected “huge growth” in the sector, and looking forward to 2017, Greg Roh, an analyst at HMC Investment Securities, told AFP: “We are expecting Samsung to post record-high profits this year on the back of rising chip prices.”

For the full year 2016, the firm said in a statement, “Samsung achieved solid results despite the Note 7 discontinuation in the second half” — the only reference to the debacle that saw the company withdraw its much-publicised device, originally intended to compete with Apple’s iPhone.

Samsung was forced to discontinue the Galaxy Note 7 in October after a chaotic recall that saw replacement devices also catching fire.

In total 3.1 million smartphones were recalled as authorities in the US and elsewhere banned them from use on planes and even from being placed in checked luggage.

Earlier this week Samsung blamed faulty batteries from two different suppliers for the incidents, which the firm previously estimated would cost it $5.3 billion (Dh19.46 billion).

Samsung has also come up with elaborate step-by-step safety verification procedures for future products to prevent similar disasters, although some analysts remained sceptical.

The findings suggested a lack of attention to product testing and a tendency to rush to market for competitive reasons at the expense of quality control, said Jan Dawson, chief analyst at Jackdaw Research.

“I have confidence that Samsung will make big process changes going forward, but less confidence that the culture that led to these problems will change in the same way,” he told AFP.

Separately, Samsung said in a statement it will buy back 9.3 trillion won worth of its own shares.

Despite the solid figures, Samsung shares fell 0.11 per cent in late morning trading to 1.9 million won, after rising initially.

Full-year revenues for 2016 were almost flat at 201.9 trillion won, up 0.6 per cent, but net profits rose 19 per cent to 22.7 trillion won, Samsung said.

The firm has separately been caught up in a wide-ranging political corruption scandal, with prosecutors last week seeking the arrest of Lee, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, on charges of bribery, embezzlement and perjury.

Lee, who became the group’s de facto head after his father suffered a heart attack in 2014, is accused of bribing Choi Soon-Sil, Park’s secret confidante at the centre of the scandal, and receiving policy favours from Park in return.

Samsung is the single biggest contributor to two non-profit foundations controlled by Choi, but a court rejected the arrest request due to insufficient evidence.

More from Companies

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Samsung
follow this tag on MGNSamsung
Apple
follow this tag on MGNApple

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Samsung
follow this tag on MGN
Apple
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

Apple fight with Qualcomm spreads to China

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day