Revealed: Winners of business innovation award

Dubai Chamber awards 30 companies in excellence, innovation

Image Credit: Dubai Chamber
The Dubai Chamber building as seen from Al Seef, across the Dubai Creek.
 

Dubai: Thirty companies were honoured on Tuesday for excellence and innovation as part of the Mohammad Bin Rashed Al Maktoum Business Awards.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted the 9th edition of the Mohammad Bin Rashed Al Maktoum Business Awards, a member of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation (MBRGIF).

The winners of the Business Awards in the area of excellence were: Al Ansari Exchange, DP World, NMC Specialty Hospital Dubai, Damas Jewellery, Axiom Telecom, UAE Exchange, Orient Insurance, Union National Bank, and Zulekha Hospital.

The chamber also launched the first edition of awards for innovation, with the top prize going to Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

Hamad Buamim, president and chief executive officer of the Dubai Chamber, said the Chamber focuses on innovation and is working with companies in the private sector to drive innovation, in line with Dubai’s plans to transition to a knowledge-based economy.

“We have made innovation a major focus of our strategies, operations and activities in recent years, and will plan to build on our progress in 2017 and in the years to come,” Buamim said in his speech.

Among the winners in the area of innovation were Huawei, Gulf Petrochemicals, DP World, Network International, Dar Al Sharia, and WaveTec.

The awards were handed by Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and first Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

