Patchi UAE gains ESMA halal certification

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Patchi UAE gains ESMA halal certification

Chocolate maker becomes first firm at Dubai Industrial Park to gain the ESMA approval

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Chocolate maker Patchi UAE has become the first firm at Dubai Industrial Park (DIP) to earn a halal certification from the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA).

Oussama Choucair, CEO of Patchi UAE, said: “We are proud to have contributed to the burgeoning halal industry with this achievement. As pioneers in our field, we are committed to implementing processes that support national objectives and adhere to ethical foundations — this in a nutshell is what Islamic economy represents.”

The certification is given to firms who fulfil ESMA’s regulations, including implementing rigorous and necessary standards in overall procedures as well as materials used.

Patchi opened its first boutique in the UAE 33 years ago.

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

Group moves to address UAE’s $4b food waste

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays