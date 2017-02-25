Operational progress drives Dubai Holding revenues up 16%

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Operational progress drives Dubai Holding revenues up 16%

Company repays outstanding amount on £500m bond

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Investment conglomerate Dubai Holding on Saturday attributed revenue growth in 2016 to “good operational progress” across all its businesses, especially highlighting performance in Jumeirah Group.

The non-listed holding company on Saturday reported Dh16.8 billion in revenues for 2016, marking a 16 per cent increase from the Dh14.5 billion recorded in 2015. Profits also rose, with net profit at Dh6.32 billion in 2016 — up 8 per cent year-on-year.

In a statement, Dubai Holding said Jumeirah Group is expected to continue global expansion this year, having signed management contracts for hotels in Turkey and China. The group currently owns and managed 21 hotels and resorts in eight countries.

Meanwhile, across Dubai Holding’s real estate portfolio, Dubai Properties last year announced it would invest over Dh1 billion into the launch of Marasi Business Bay featuring the region’s first water homes. The company also developed nine kilometres of Dubai Water Canal’s first phase, and launched five new projects.

Its commercial and residential leasing units saw occupancy rates of 90 per cent, the Dubai Holding statement said, while Dubai Properties’ facilities management business saw 8 per cent growth backed by expansion in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Dubai Holding strengthened its industrial portfolio in 2016, with the launch of Dubai Wholesale City, which will span over 550 million square feet with an expected development cost of Dh30 billion.

In late January 2017, Dubai Holding said it will repay the entire outstanding amount, along with interest, of its 500 million British pound bond that matured on February 1, 2017. The bond repayment, which was fully made from Dubai Holding’s internal resources, leaves the company with no outstanding public debt.

More from Companies

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

$2tr Aramco vision runs into market reality

Business Gallery

Pictures: Nokia 3310 comes back to life at MWC

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Schools in UAE are open as usual

Schools in UAE are open as usual

Bahrain police bus hit by bomb blast

Bahrain police bus hit by bomb blast

Watch: Mobile number sold for Dh4.5 million

Watch: Mobile number sold for Dh4.5 million

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed