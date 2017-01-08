Mobile
Network International appoints new CEO

Simon Mark Haslam joins Network International with 35 years of experience in the banking industry

Image Credit: Supplied
Simon Mark Haslam
Gulf News
 

DUBAI

Network International, the payment solutions provider, said on Sunday it has appointed Simon Mark Haslam as its CEO.

Haslam has over 35 years of experience in payment solutions and the banking industry and was most recently the president and CEO of Elavon. He has also held positions with Citigroup International, HSBC and Midland Bank, the company said in a statement. “Haslam has an exceptional track record and we are confident that his broad expertise and proven suc-cess in new markets will strengthen Network International as we prepare for future growth,” stated Abdullah Qassem, chairman of Network International.

 

