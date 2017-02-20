Kuwait replaces wealth fund head after 14 years, Al Rai reports

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kuwait replaces wealth fund head after 14 years, Al Rai reports

Farouk Bastaki was formerly the fund’s executive director for alternative investments after joining in 1989

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) named Farouk Bastaki as managing director, replacing Bader Al Saad who ran the world’s fifth-largest sovereign wealth fund for 14 years, Kuwait’s Al Rai newspaper reported on Monday. Al Saad will remain on the board of the KIA, as the fund is known, Al Rai said, citing officials it didn’t identify. Bastaki was formerly the fund’s executive director for alternative investments after joining in 1989, the newspaper said. In that role, he was responsible for private equity, hedge funds, real estate and the KIA’s representative office in China, according to the fund’s website.

More from Companies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
dubai property

Also In Companies

Traditional defence players eye cybersecurity

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore