Dubai Science Park, Sanofi sign MoU
Dubai: Dubai Science Park (DSP) announced on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sanofi, a biotech company, to raise awareness about rare diseases in the Middle East and their impact on individuals in the UAE.
Both parties will also look to establish communication channels for patient associations and scientific societies, as well as develop knowledge and technical capabilities within the industry.
According to research by Rare Disease UK, 1 in 17 people globally will be affected by a rare disease at some point in their lives.