Dubai Design and Fashion Council announces appointment of new CEO

Jazia Al Dhanhani brings 20 years of industry experience to DDFC

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Design and Fashion Council has announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Jazia Al Dhanhani, who will lead the development of the council’s strategic plan. Jazia joined DDFC in early 2016 as Executive Director of Industry Development and Marketing, bringing 20 years of industry experience to DDFC. She has played a pivotal role in implementing its vision and mission to establish Dubai as a regional and international hub for design and fashion. “With Jazia’s appointment, we are looking forward to continuing to create platforms which support the design industry in Dubai and develop Emirati and regional creative talent,” said Amina Al Rustamani, Chairperson of DDFC, said.

