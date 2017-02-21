Mobile
Dubai boat show to showcase 450 new vessels

About 845 companies and brands from 60 countries are expected to take part in five-day show

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: This year’s Dubai International Boat Show will feature 450 boats and watercraft with an estimated value of Dh1.5 billion.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the five-day show starts from Tuesday, February 28, at the Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi.

“The government is investing heavily in expanding the Dubai waterfront, providing every opportunity for us to introduce many more residents and visitors to water sports and boating with facilities that highlight Dubai as a leader in the maritime industry,” said Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and senior adviser to the Dubai International Boat Show.

The emirate’s maritime investments have increased 25 per cent over the past four years

Hareb said the show has grown in tandem with the Dubai’s leisure marine industry. With its coastline developments, warm weather and stunning environment, Dubai has become a capital for the marine industry.

The recently announced Dubai Harbour project is expected to bring 1,400 new berths to Dubai and allow superyacht owners to berth with ease at the region’s largest marina.

About 845 companies and brands from 60 countries are expected to take part in the show, including 87 new participants.

The show will see 38 global and regional launches and will feature 19 superyachts including the 77-metre Silverfast by Silver Yachts, the 70-metre Joy by Feadship and the 47-metre Majesty 155 by local manufacturer Gulf Craft.

According to the Menon Group for Business Economics, Dubai has been booming in terms of contribution to the maritime sector, which grew at an unprecedented rate of 25 per cent between 2011 and 2015.

Trixie LohMirmand, senior vice-president for Exhibitions and Events Management at the Dubai World Trade Centre, said that apart from the boats, the latest in hydro technology would also be revealed at the show, with robots, submersibles and drones on display.

PowerVision will debut its new PowerRay — an innovative underwater robot that allows users to view real-time transmitted images or video, and can even be controlled via a wearable device.

LohMirmand said that deals worth more than $65 million were signed at last year’s show.

Mohammad Hareb, CEO of the Dubai International Marine Club and a member of the board, said that Dubai is firmly established as the focal point of the leisure marine industry in a region which has obvious attractions for boat manufacturers and the full range of marine and water sports products and services.

He said that the show not only serves as the platform for GCC and regional buyers but also for European and US brands, in particular, to offer greater value to their UAE customers.

 

 

 

 

 

