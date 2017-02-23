Mobile
Du’s new royalty fees to be paid until 2021

It will pay 15% of its annual revenues and 30% of profit

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Du said on Thursday that it will pay 15 per cent of its annual revenues and 30 per cent of its profit to the Federal Government as a new royalty payment from 2017 until 2021.

The Dubai-based operator paid 5 per cent of revenues and 17.5 per cent of net profit earned from its UAE operations in 2012; it paid 7.5 per cent of revenues and 20 per cent of net profit in 2013; 10 per cent and 25 per cent in 2014; and 12.5 per cent and 30 per cent in 2015; 15 per cent and 30 per cent 2016.

“Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC confirms the UAE Ministry of Finance has announced the Federal Royalty scheme, which will be applied annually on EITC for the period 2017 to 2021. The royalty rates will remain unchanged from their current levels for the next five years,” du said in a statement.

Etisalat will also pay the same royalty fees of 15 per cent of its annual revenues and 30 per cent of its profit to the Ministry as du until 2021.

The Abu-Dhabi-based telecom operator paid a royalty of 15 per cent on its revenues and 35 per cent on profits between 2012 and 2015.

In 2016, it paid a royalty of 15 per cent on revenues and 30 per cent on profits.

