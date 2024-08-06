Dubai: There are many reasons why a homeowner might want to move. But whatever your reason, one question still applies: What should you do with your current home? Depending on your financial situation and your housing market, you might consider renting it out rather than selling.

“The property market in the UAE has been resurging this past year, with a growing appetite among buyers and investors driving a record number of real estate deals across the sector,” said Stephanie Myrtle, vice president of a Dubai-based real estate research firm.

“With property prices rising in most areas you may have also been wondering whether it is an ideal time to sell or rent your house out in the current rebound-driven backdrop. While deciding on selling or renting out your property depends on your circumstances, there are pros and cons to consider.”

The property market in the UAE has been resurging this past year, with a growing appetite among buyers and investors driving a record number of real estate deals across the sector - Stephanie Myrtle

How to decide between renting, selling

Selling or renting your home is a big commitment. So it’s beneficial to assess the housing market since it could make a huge impact on your final decision. Let’s review four housing indicators property experts use to evaluate a housing market, which are recommended also to help you think through your options.

1. Housing supply

Housing supply is simply the number of unoccupied properties in your area. “The pricing of a home is heavily influenced by housing supply. You can figure out when a large amount of people are moving to an area when the housing supply decreases,” said Prakash Bhat, a property consultant in Abu Dhabi.

“When this happens the average price of homes in that area will rise due to the increased competition. In contrast, if the housing supply is high, it’s an indication that homeowners are leaving the area. This will cause the average price of homes to drop.”

2. Home prices

Home prices reveal the average selling price of a home. The price doesn’t affect affordability, it only indicates how home values have moved over some time. “Higher home prices can be beneficial for homeowners whether they want to rent or sell,” added Myrtle.

“It’s possible to raise the rent when home prices are high in your area, given that the low availability of homes doesn’t meet the demand of people relocating to the area. More than likely, you will also be able to receive a higher final selling price for your house when home prices in your location are booming.”

3. Home sales

Home sales data tells you how fast people purchase homes in a particular area, in other words, how much competition there is. If home sales are plunging, it signifies that there’s increased competition for properties in that area.

“Due to competition, negotiating with sellers may be in vain since other buyers could be willing to pay the price to get their hands on the property. But if home sales drop, you have entered a buyer’s market. This means you have less competition to buy and more flexibility to negotiate with sellers,” added Bhat.

4. Rental affordability

Rental affordability indicates whether a typical rental household has enough income to qualify to rent a home or apartment. Typically, a tenant will spend 30 per cent of their income on rent. Therefore, if a tenant spends less than 30 per cent of their income on rent, then rent affordability is considered high.

“If rent affordability is low, property owners will likely attract renters as they might not have the funds to purchase a home. When rent affordability is high, it may be beneficial to sell your house, as those who were thinking of renting might realise it is financially feasible to own a home,” said Myrtle.

Becoming a landlord has its main perk of creating passive income, but it can also be rewarding making decisions about a property you own.

Perks of renting versus selling a house?

There are benefits to both renting out your home and selling your home. Between earning a one-time lump sum or consistent cash flow, the options can be very rewarding.

• Perks of renting

Becoming a landlord has its main perk of creating passive income, but it can also be rewarding making decisions about a property you own.

“If you don't want to maintain the property yourself, you have the option of hiring a property manager to give your more freedom. Some bonuses of being a landlord include building equity, maintaining positive cash flow, covering your mortgage with rental income and diversifying your assets,” said Bhat.

• Perks of selling

If becoming a landlord sounds too stressful, selling your home might be the best choice. If you decide to go with this option, it can potentially help you get prepared for purchasing your next property.

“A key advantage of selling properties include converting assets into liquid cash, the fact you’ll have enough money for a down payment. You can also stay clear of the responsibilities or the cash required to be a landlord and most importantly take advantage of a seller’s market,” added Myrtle.

Downsides of renting versus selling house?

Understand that there are downsides to both renting out your home and selling it. Selling your property means that you no longer have access to appreciation in property values and becoming a landlord could feel like a full-time job. Here are some other points to consider:

• Downsides of renting

Although rental properties create passive income for homeowners, it’s far from being a hands-off investment.

Bhat further explained that some of the disadvantages of renting your home include the total time investment, dealing with maintenance issues, dealing with renters and insurance and not having enough funds to cover vacancies and evictions.

• Downsides of selling

“Often, homeowners think that they can sell their home in an instant, but the process may not go as planned. Some of the disadvantages of selling your home include closing costs, real estate commission fees, home improvement costs and home staging costs,” he added.

Often, homeowners think that they can sell their home in an instant, but the process may not go as planned. - Prakash Bhat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

FAQ #1: I’m moving abroad. Should I rent or sell my house?

If you’re moving to another country, deciding whether to sell or rent out your home will largely depend on whether you plan to return in the future. If you plan to return, renting out your property will mean you have a home to come back to, explained Myrtle.

“Also, you could earn a good income from renting out your home while you’re away. If you plan to return, you’ll benefit from any cash growth and you could have an agent manage your property for you while you’re abroad, meaning great peace of mind.

“If you’re moving abroad for good selling your home could give you a nice lump sum to start your new life in another country. Also, you won’t have to worry about the condition or maintenance costs of your property from afar.”

FAQ #2: My house isn’t selling. Should I just rent it out instead?

A property that just won’t sell can be immensely frustrating, and Bhat explains that it’s usually at this point many sellers consider whether renting out their home is a better option.

“Before deciding whether to rent out your home, or keep it on the market, you should consider whether you need the equity in your home to buy your next property, if you can afford to take on two mortgages or whether you’re ready to be a landlord and deal with the responsibilities that come with being one.”

FAQ #3: I’m buying a property with my partner. Should we sell our home or rent them out?

If you’re buying with a partner and you both own homes already, you have great options. “You could rent out one of your properties and sell the other, which may provide you with enough cash to buy your new home and generate a nice income at the same time,” added Myrtle.

“Or you could sell both of your properties and either buy a bigger home with your deposit or borrow less money through a mortgage. Finally, you could rent out both of your properties and enjoy the income that comes with doing this.

“However, you’ll also need to consider how many mortgages you want to take on and whether you can afford to own two or three properties. Also, consider the extra responsibility of owning rental properties and being landlords as well. “

If you’re a homeowner who wants to part ways with your current property, you have a couple choices: Selling or renting it out.

Key takeaways

If you’re a homeowner who wants to part ways with your current property, you have a couple choices: Selling or renting it out.

It’s a major decision based on your finances and possible income. So, which one is the better option? Evaluating whether to sell or rent your home can be difficult.

However, the above housing indicators can help you make an informed decision. If you decide to become a landlord, you could build equity and save money. What’s the bottom line to help you decide?