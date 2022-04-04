How does the repo rate or reverse repo rate affect the Indian rupee value?

A 'repo rate' is nothing but the interest rate the RBI charges commercials banks when they lend funds. This rate is also used by monetary authorities to control inflation. In case of inflation, the central bank may increase the 'repo rate'.



The interest rate that the RBI pays commercial banks when they park their excess cash with the central bank is called the 'reverse repo' rate.



How does it affect the Indian rupee value? To put it simply, an increase in repo rate, leads to an increase in interest rate, which makes it more attractive for foreign investors to invest in the country. And the reverse is also true.



Generally, higher interest rates increase the value of a country's currency. Higher interest rates tend to attract foreign investment, increasing the demand for and value of the home country's currency.



So what happens when funds move into India due to better interest rates? Foreign investments come in US dollars, resulting in an abundance of US dollars in the market, which in turn will strengthen the Indian rupee. Same way when funds move out, the rupee will get weaker due to the scarcity of dollars in the market.