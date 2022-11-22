Inflation has made the cash prices of flights and hotel stays skyrocket this year, but it's having a surprising effect on a different currency - your airline miles and hotel points

After years of unusually low prices on airfare and vacation rentals during the pandemic, travel prices have taken off in 2022. And while travel price inflation has cooled with slowing demand and falling fuel prices, it continues to affect travelers' plans and budgets.

So with travel prices still well above their pre-pandemic levels, what does that mean for travelers' hotel points and airline miles? Rewards programs regularly increase award prices , which are the number of points or miles needed to book a hotel night or flight. That practice devalues these currencies over time and renders customers' collection of points and miles less useful. Yet, interestingly, the opposite effect seems to be happening this year.

Rewards are worth more this year

An annual analysis of points and miles programs revealed something unexpected in a sea of bad inflation news: Many rewards programs' points have become more valuable this year compared with the previous year.

"Miles and points aren't really a hedge against inflation, as the various programs and loyalty currencies are always devaluing based on business and economic trends," said Tiffany Funk by email. Funk co-founded Point.me, a service that helps customers redeem their travel rewards. "But points can be a buffer against inflationary pressures in the short term."

Put simply: Cash prices went way up this year and award prices (e.g., the number of miles needed to book a flight) also went up, but not as much. Airfares were 33 per cent higher in September 2022 than that month in the year prior, according to the September Consumer Price Index report. Meanwhile, airline miles are valued only 8.7 per cent higher on average than last year, according to the analysis from NerdWallet.

If cash prices tumble again, this effect of boosted points and miles values could get erased. But as long as prices remain high, travelers can nab outsized value from their points and miles - assuming they use them for high-value redemptions.

Static vs. Dynamic award prices

In the old days of frequent flyer programs, a route would cost a given number of miles, regardless of the cash price. Yet the industry has trended away from the award chart approach toward dynamic award prices, which fluctuate to match the cash price. These programs generally offer less value when cash prices are high.

"The best redemptions when cash prices are high will be through programs that don't tie their currency to the dollar," Funk said.

Travelers should target programs that still use an award chart to determine the cost of using points and miles. Conversely, Funk said some airlines have programs that tie their rewards point values closely to the cash price of the flight.

"Instead, a program where the award prices are either determined in advance (with published charts) or are flexible or dynamic based on circumstances (load factors, revenue data, etc.) will be better bets,'' she said.

Hyatt, for example, still maintains an award chart and saw its points increase in value from 1.9 cents to 2.8 cents from 2021 to 2022, according to the NerdWallet analysis. Marriott Bonvoy, which eliminated its award chart earlier this year, remained steady at 0.7 cent per point.

Award space might be harder to find

Airlines continue to struggle with staffing difficulties and canceled flights, despite continued high demand. This means that planes are full, and that seats booked with miles are harder to come by.

"Historically, we've advised that extra award space often opens up a week or so prior to departure," Funk said. "But right now, we're seeing seats held until two to three hours prior to departure."

Hotel rates, buoyed by strong demand and staffing shortages, have also put pressure on award redemptions. Most hotel programs use dynamic award prices that keep pace with cash prices, so finding bargain rates will remain a challenge.