Image Credit: Shutterstock

Twitter Inc. will let users send and receive tips using Bitcoin as part of a broader push to help users make money from the service.

Twitter also said Thursday that it's looking into authenticating users' nonfungible tokens - digital goods ranging from high art to pictures of digital apes. Some users already showcase NFTs on their profiles, but there's no easy way to authenticate if the person displaying a picture actually owns it.

"There's this growing interest among creators to use apps that run on the blockchain," said Esther Crawford, a product executive building Twitter's creator features. "We want to help creators participate in the promise of an evolving decentralized internet directly on Twitter."

The updates are part of a strategy at Twitter to court creators by giving them more ways to share their work on the service, and more ways to make money. Twitter has offered a tipping feature for months, but it has been in a limited test. On Thursday, the company said it's rolling out tipping globally. The company also offers some creators a subscription tool, called Super Follows, which lets them charge others on the service for exclusive content.

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is a major Bitcoin enthusiast, often tweeting about the cryptocurrency and promoting it to his followers. He has said it could be the internet's first "native currency." He's also a big believer in decentralization - or taking control away from one single group or company and spreading it out among many people. Twitter has also funded a project called Bluesky, which is looking into building decentralized features for social media.

Nonfungible tokens are a key part of that decentralized version of the internet, and have exploded in popularity and price this year. Daily NFT sales peaked on Aug. 28 at $267.6 million, according to tracker NonFungible. Many NFTs have sold for millions of dollars, and Twitter has created some NFTs of its own and given them away to users.