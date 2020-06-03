Dubai: The prices of different varieties of fish in Dubai have seen a significant increase in the past few weeks. Non-vegetarians will have to shell out more money while shopping for groceries with the price of fresh chicken also going up.
The minimum price of 1kg hamour fish has increased to Dh59.9 compared to Dh32.9 in the middle of May. Similarly, the minimum price of 1kg salmon has increased to Dh46, a rise of Dh8 over the past two weeks.
If you have plans to make chicken biryani, be informed that the price of 1kg fresh chicken has increased to Dh13.9 from Dh13 two weeks ago.
Beef lovers can rejoice since the price of 1kg local beef has dipped to Dh42.6 from Dh49 in May.
Other grocery items that have seen a drop in prices in the past few weeks include potatoes, lettuce and oranges. However, local tomatoes, lemons and local cucumbers will now cost you more.
These trends came to light as we tracked the prices of essential household items in Dubai. We will bring you a price basket of commonly used goods in Dubai on a regular basis. It will list the minimum and maximum price for household groceries, including rice, bread, cooking oil, meat, poultry, fish, milk, eggs, water, salt, sugar, fruits and vegetables and hygiene essentials such as sanitisers and face masks.
You can use it as a budgeting tool to track your expenditure and avoid being overcharged in a grocery store or supermarket in Dubai.
