Keep in mind that prices vary among companies.
You should avail a minimum of three to four quotes from insurance companies.
Ensure you research about different popular policies beforehand.
It is not a good decision to buy the first policy you look at.
Compare the different policies, be it for car or health, according to your preferences.
Comparing different policies will make it easy to understand the best one that fits your need.
Opt plans that are neither too cheap, nor too pricey.
Most add-ons come with extra charges.
When it comes to health insurance, many individuals opt for ‘cheaper’ insurance policies in Dubai.
If your health insurance plan is not meeting your updated requirements, it might be time to switch.
A better way out may be to get expert advice from any registered insurance provider.
Most people renew their existing insurance policy when it expires. That may not be the wisest of moves.
You can check other policies available in the market instead of renewing your prior one.
On the other hand, when it comes to health insurance, always seek a top-up cover!
A top-up health insurance plan is additional coverage that covers hospitalization costs but only after a certain limit.
Top-up plans is a great alternative to buying a new health insurance policy altogether.
Rather than buying an insurance policy by visiting the company in person, you can make use of online portals.
Online websites provide exclusive discounts and benefits on the cover.
Given that the recent pandemic, it would be an added advantage to be within the safety of your home.
Specialized health insurance plan needs extra investment.
The specialized hospitalisation cover will function as the security cover for your family.
Basic covers cost less, and you can save some money on the premiums here.
Will you be able to avail your employer’s insurance?
Group health insurance plans also mostly covers the dependents of employees.
There is a chance you will be charged some small amount by your employer for the health coverage.
Utilise your no-claim bonus as car insurers provide up to 20 per cent discount on premium rates.
No-claim bonus is one of the best ways to save huge on car insurance.
When you opt for high deductibles on your auto insurance, you will expect to reduce your premium costs significantly.
Increasing deductibles can be one of the best tips to save money on your car insurance in the UAE.
