Systems Arabia, a subsidiary of Systems Limited, and Taibah Valley, a Saudi Government-owned company founded by Taibah University, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for upskilling and reskilling youth on advanced technology tracks. The vision behind this collaboration is to provide a platform to the youth of Saudi Arabia to explore dynamic tech learning opportunities, which will help create high-quality supply for an ever-increasing demand for IT professionals.

Systems Limited is a pioneer in the IT sector in Pakistan, with a four-decade track record of implementing successful solutions to complex business problems. Systems group of companies is a global force for a digitally driven change. Systems Arabia, a subsidiary of Systems Limited, started its operations in 2022 in Saudi Arabia and is focused on empowering businesses with services encompassing data, digital transformation and cloud solutions in telecom, banking and finance, and government e-services verticals.

Taibah Valley is leading a robust ecosystem for research, development and innovation in Saudi Arabia, with a strong emphasis on emerging technologies. This ecosystem is designed to nurture competitive capabilities through its academy and drive advancements in various fields. With its affiliation to Taibah University, Taibah Valley grants access to a vast network of resources, including more than 70,000 students, 1,600 plus faculty members, 47 bachelor’s degree programmes, 36 postgraduate degree programmes, 28 colleges, and a large community of alumni. Through this empowerment, Taibah Valley assumes a crucial role in spearheading transformation and harnessing the potential of local talent to enrich the economy.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Dr Jaber Almutairi, CEO of Taibah Valley, and Rao Hamid Khan, General Manager of Systems Arabia, on August 8 in the presence of Dr Abdulaziz Qablan Al Sarani, President of Taibah Valley; Alhanouf Alkhayyal, Director of Taibah Valley Academy; and Toima Asghar, Group Chief HR Officer – Systems Limited.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Systems Arabia in order to prepare our talented youth for the local as well as the global IT markets,” said Dr Almutairi. “Our nation holds strong intellectual and learning capabilities, and it is imperative that the industry and academia come together to take advantage of this potential and make them corporate-ready. Systems Arabia and its parent company, Systems Limited, have vast experience of working in telecommunications, banking and financial services, retail, CPG and the public sector in many markets all over the world. Partnering with such a prestigious organisation will result in trained human resources for the IT industry of Saudi Arabia to cater to high market demand. It will create numerous career opportunities for Saudi nationals, specifically Taibah University graduates to work with global corporations.”

Systems Arabia will create a learning platform for the students of Taibah Valley and leverage on the skills the group possesses. This collaboration is aimed to enrich the digital future of Saudi Arabia by imparting technical knowledge to students and faculty through workshops, trainings and certifications in the areas of data, digital and cloud.

“We are excited to partner with Taibah Valley to enable the talented youth of Saudi Arabia for global IT market needs and demands,” said Khan. “Nurturing local talent will reduce reliance on foreign expertise and create job opportunities for Saudis. Taibah Valley’s futuristic blockchain, IoT, artificial intelligence, AR and VR labs will augment our vast IT services offerings for the country. In essence, we are entering an era of technological advancement, and we see Saudi citizens playing a pivotal role for Vision2030 and for building their own digital future.”

Skill development and future joint collaborations are two key ambits under this MoU. Systems Arabia will also partner with Taibah Valley’s talent and technology-driven labs for providing solutions pertaining to blockchain, metaverse, AR and VR for customer acquisition and competitive bidding. One of the major areas of collaboration is IT Mustakbil Training Programme for graduates and professionals from diverse educational backgrounds, to enable them to be a part of the IT sector.

“We are privileged to join hands with one of the leading universities of Saudi Arabia in order to provide a unique platform to the students of Taibah University,” said Asghar. “We are looking forward to working with the brilliant students and professionals of Taibah University. We will be exploring the real wealth of this nation that lies in the ambition of its people and the potential of younger generation.”

Rao Hamid Khan (centre), General Manager of Systems Arabia, presents a token of gratitude to Dr Abdulaziz Qablan Al Sarani, President of Taibah Valley